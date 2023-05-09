Description

An intimate, funny, and poignant travel memoir where actor and New York Times bestselling author Andrew McCarthy walks the Camino de Santiago with his son (actor Sam McCarthy) in attempt to get to know each other man to man, as Sam is on the cusp of adulthood.



When Andrew McCarthy's eldest son began to take his first steps into adulthood, McCarthy found himself wishing time would slow down. Looking to create a few more meaningful memories with his son before he fled the nest, and to recreate his own life-altering journey decades before, McCarthy decided to set off with his son, Sam, on a trek like few others: across Spain’s Camino de Santiago.



​Setting out together, the pair traversed an unforgiving landscape while having more difficult and honest conversations in two weeks than they’d had in the preceding two decades, touching on growing up, McCarthy’s difficult relationship with his own father, fame, the merits of Kanye West and Flaming Hot Cheetos and much more. WALKING WITH SAM captures this intimate, candid and hopeful expedition as the father son duo travel across the trail and towards one another.

