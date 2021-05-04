Hand in Hand
Hand in Hand

Ten Black Men Who Changed America

by

Illustrated by

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549111488

ON SALE: June 8th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Historical / United States

Hand in Hand presents the stories of ten men from different eras in American history, organized chronologically to provide a scope from slavery to the modern day. The stories are accessible, fully-drawn narratives offering the subjects’ childhood influences, the time and place in which they lived, their accomplishments and motivations, and the legacies they left for future generations as links in the “freedom chain.” This book will be the definitive family volume on the subject, punctuated with dynamic full color portraits and spot illustrations by two-time Caldecott Honor winner and multiple Coretta Scott King Book Award recipient Brian Pinkney. Backmatter includes a civil rights timeline, sources, and further reading.

Profiled:
Benjamin Banneker
Frederick Douglass
Booker T. Washington
W.E.B. DuBois
A. Philip Randolph
Thurgood Marshall
Jackie Robinson
Malcolm X
Martin Luther King, Jr
Barack H. Obama II

Praise

"A unique historical approach, superbly handled."—Walter Dean Myers
"[The] stories in this beautifully written book are equally fascinating, and entire volume is movingly enhanced by poetry and by the inviting, creative illustrations of Brian Pinkney."—New York Times
"The inviting narrative and eloquent portrayal of these iconic men and the times in which they lived make for memorable reading."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
