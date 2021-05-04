Hand in Hand presents the stories of ten men from different eras in American history, organized chronologically to provide a scope from slavery to the modern day. The stories are accessible, fully-drawn narratives offering the subjects’ childhood influences, the time and place in which they lived, their accomplishments and motivations, and the legacies they left for future generations as links in the “freedom chain.” This book will be the definitive family volume on the subject, punctuated with dynamic full color portraits and spot illustrations by two-time Caldecott Honor winner and multiple Coretta Scott King Book Award recipient Brian Pinkney. Backmatter includes a civil rights timeline, sources, and further reading.



Profiled:

Benjamin Banneker

Frederick Douglass

Booker T. Washington

W.E.B. DuBois

A. Philip Randolph

Thurgood Marshall

Jackie Robinson

Malcolm X

Martin Luther King, Jr

Barack H. Obama II