Inside the Wolf
Inside the Wolf

by Amy Rowland

Hardcover
Hardcover
On Sale

Jul 11, 2023

Page Count

240 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781643752716

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / Southern

Description

“A raw, moving meditation on the dangerous myths we make as families and communities. A wise book,  exquisitely written.” —Fiona McFarlane, author of The Night Guest and The Sun Walks Down

Rachel Ruskin never intended to return to her family’s tobacco farm in Shiloh, North Carolina. But  when her academic career studying Southern folklore in  New York City flames out, she has no choice. Back in her hometown in the wake of family loss, she is alone, haunted by memories, by ghosts, and by Shiloh’s buried history of racism and violence. When another child is accidentally shot and killed, however, Rachel can no longer avoid confronting her own past wrongs; nor can she continue to hold herself apart from her community. How can the people of Shiloh reconcile their love of hunting and their belief in tradition with the loss of more children? How can she find a way back to those she grew up loving? Drawn into the rhythms of Shiloh and in search of a place to be-long, Rachel must question everything she grew up believing and at the same time find a way to accept those around her.

Haunting, fierce, and urgently topical, Inside the Wolf is a page-turning and redemptive novel about masculinity, guns, violence—and the American past. 

What's Inside

Praise

"Devastating and moving. An unsparing glimpse into a community fractured by its troubled past; a story populated by those seeking salvation from the traumas that haunt them. This is a novel that stuck with me long after I’d finished reading."—Nathan Harris, author of The Sweetness of Water

"At once elegiac and hopeful, Inside the Wolf is a raw, moving meditation on the dangerous myths we make as families and communities. A wise book, exquisitely written."

Fiona McFarlane, author of The Night Guest and The Sun Walks Down
"There may or may not be wolves in North Carolina but they haunt Rachel, the narrator and, finally, the heroine of Inside the Wolf. I love the cunning structure of this novel and the wonderful intelligence with which Amy Rowland explores what it means to live in a place where everyone knows your past. I couldn’t wait to see what her richly imagined characters would do next."—Margot Livesey, author of The Boy in the Field
