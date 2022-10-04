The Cottage on Glass Lake

Description

Dr. Becca Weiland thought she’d had life all figured out. Meet the perfect guy freshman year in college and eventually marry him? Check. Finish medical school at the top of her class in obstetrics and gynecology? Double check. Raise the two most adorable—okay, and sometimes incorrigible—twins with said perfect guy? You guessed it. Checkity check check. Sitting alone in her office, pen in hand, having just signed divorce papers, however was not part of the plan. Neither was heading off to a Wisconsin beach house with her sister's sister-in-law—a woman she's known all her life but really doesn't know at all—to figure out how to start over. Sadie Bloom, on the other hand, has taken a simpler route with two rules for a surefire way to never get hurt: Enjoy life and don't rely on anyone but yourself.



But when the doctor and chef become unexpected housemates, their perfect plans and simple rules fly out the window as they learn what it's like to find an unexpected–and unlikely–friendship while they each navigate new love with men who aren't a part of their plans, new life choices, and the courage it takes to risk the safety they've always known for a chance at something spectacular.