The Cottage on Glass Lake
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 27, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Dr. Becca Weiland thought she’d had life all figured out. Meet the perfect guy freshman year in college and eventually marry him? Check. Finish medical school at the top of her class in obstetrics and gynecology? Double check. Raise the two most adorable—okay, and sometimes incorrigible—twins with said perfect guy? You guessed it. Checkity check check. Sitting alone in her office, pen in hand, having just signed divorce papers, however was not part of the plan. Neither was heading off to a Wisconsin beach house with her sister's sister-in-law—a woman she's known all her life but really doesn't know at all—to figure out how to start over. Sadie Bloom, on the other hand, has taken a simpler route with two rules for a surefire way to never get hurt: Enjoy life and don't rely on anyone but yourself.
But when the doctor and chef become unexpected housemates, their perfect plans and simple rules fly out the window as they learn what it's like to find an unexpected–and unlikely–friendship while they each navigate new love with men who aren't a part of their plans, new life choices, and the courage it takes to risk the safety they've always known for a chance at something spectacular.
What's Inside
Praise
“As both generations navigate complicated matters of the heart, the wonderfully flawed heroines come to realize that change is possible at any age if they just let go of fear. The result is sure to win over readers.”—Publishers Weekly on The Bloom Girls
"Pine delivers a tender, fun, engaging story that insightfully depicts turning points of unexpected romance and how deciphering what one truly wants out of life can be challenging at any age."—Shelf Awareness on The Bloom Girls
“Compelling drama wrapped up in Jewish family dynamics, and it’s a delightful read.”—Alma on The Bloom Girls
"A fabulous storyteller who will keep you turning pages and wishing for just one more chapter at the end."—Carolyn Brown, New York Times bestselling author, on Second Chance Cowboy
"Cross my heart, this sexy, sweet romance gives a cowboy-at-heart lawyer a second chance at first love and readers a fantastic ride."—Jennifer Ryan, New York Times bestselling author, on Second Chance Cowboy
"Both new and returning readers will be pleased."—Publishers Weekly on Make Mine a Cowboy
"A sweet...love story."—Publishers Weekly on My One and Only Cowboy
"Sweet and engrossing."—Publishers Weekly on Tough Luck Cowboy
"Light and witty."—Library Journal on Saved by the Cowboy