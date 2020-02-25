Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Spoon

Spoon

A Read-Along Book

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

Meet Spoon.

He’s always been a happy little utensil. But lately, he feels like life as a spoon just isn’t cutting it. He thinks Fork, Knife, and The Chopsticks all have it so much better than him. But do they? And what do they think about Spoon? A book for all ages, Spoon serves as a gentle reminder to celebrate what makes us each special.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Values & Virtues

On Sale: April 14th 2015

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781484724019

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Edition: Enhanced Edition

