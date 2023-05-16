What the Dormouse Said

What I Learned from Children's Books

I didn't come to children's books in the usual way, out of my own childhood love of reading. My mother, an avid reader and writer, surprisingly enough never introduced me to the children's classics. Either she wasn't familiar with many of them (her own parents were not formally educated) or, more likely, she thought I could start right in on Proust.

And so it was not until I had my son that I became interested in books for children—and then, out of self-preservation, in great books for children. When my son was very young, I would go to the library and take out lots of books for him, indiscriminately. He would then ask me to read one of these books over and over again, as children do (please Mom, just one more time!), and it quickly became a dreaded ordeal if I did not like the book. Yet there were certain books that I was able to enjoy reading again and again. Goodnight Moon was poetry to me, and each time I read it I took away something new. Where the Wild Things Are was a fable filled with wonderful language—I didn't even notice the pictures.

At first I only read these stories with my son, naturally. I had my own grown-up novels stacked on my night table. Then I noticed that long after his bedtime, I was still pouring over his books. As Power Rangers and Nintendo lured him out of my lap, I was back at the children's section of the library—this time for me!

Here's when I started stashing away lines from children's books that moved me, sticking Pippi profundities up on the refrigerator, offering advice from Freddy the Pig to friends who were down in the dumps. Books for children can be refreshingly entertaining and brimming with wisdom. I was charmed and moved by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey's Miss Hickory, a doll with a twig and walnut body who suddenly realizes her limitations ("The fact that she had a nut for a head did make new ideas difficult for her mind to grasp."), yet on she marches bravely. Or Margery Sharp's Miss Bianca, another courageous lady whose motto hinted at a Utopian ideal I found instructive: "Let nibble who needs."

I discovered relevant lessons from 1863 in Charles Kingsley's The Water-Babies, as well as from E. L. Konigsburg's The View from Saturday, written over 130 years later. Here were quirky, inventive characters (Winnie-the-Pooh, "a Bear of Very Little Brain," is like no one else in the world) and completely original voices ("Oh, the THINKS you can think up if only you try!" is unmistakably Dr. Seuss). Oz, Narnia, Neverland—I visited these worlds for the first time.

I'm convinced that children's book authors are often the neglected giants of literature. These beloved writers are rarely mentioned in traditional quotation books, yet references to their works are everywhere in our culture—in movies, advertising, music—and the best of them work on many levels. William Steig and Antoine de Saint-Exupéry may write for children, but adults will appreciate their subtle wit and worldly vision. The ability to get to the essence in just a few lines, as authors for young people with short attention spans must do, is the mark of a gifted writer for an audience of any age.

Of course I could not read all the wonderful stories ever written for children, let alone include lines from all of them in this book. What the Dormouse Said is my admittedly idiosyncratic take on the children's books I read. You won't find all the classics here, and the works of many beloved authors—Noel Streatfeild, E. Nesbit, and Virginia Hamilton, to name a few—are not represented, because I could not always isolate single lines or their subject matter didn't fit my organizational structure.

I have tried to include only books that were originally written for children. But here again, I made my own rules. Aesop's fables weren't specifically intended for children, but you'll see some of his lines. Quotes from books classified as young adult are sometimes here, but some of those classics just felt wrong in this collection. If some of your childhood favorites are missing, please forgive me. Whether What the Dormouse Said is pure nostalgia for you, whether the lessons inspire you, or whether you just happen to be a "quoteaphile," I hope you'll enjoy reading these lines as much as I enjoyed collecting them.

As an editor of books for grown-ups, I have to admit that after a hectic day of reading and editing manuscripts in my office, it was a joy to settle into this project at night. Like spending time with children, these quotes lifted me out of my weary adult world clogged with all of those silly grown-up concerns. They served as reminders of what's really important and how we—children and adults—are connected. For deep down, aren't we all looking for ways to deal with the dark? Aren't we all afraid our loved ones will be taken from us? Aren't we all searching for a place to call home?

—Amy Gash

Faith and Courage

"You've got to be able to make those daring leaps or you're nowhere," said Muskrat.

—The Mouse and His Child, Russell Hoban, 1967

She was not afraid of mice—

she loved winter, snow, and ice.

To the tiger in the zoo

Madeline just said, "Pooh-pooh."

—Madeline, Ludwig Bemelmans, 1939

Safety is all well and good: I prefer freedom.

—The Trumpet of the Swan, E. B. White, 1970

The life of a Marionette has grown very tiresome to me and I want to become a boy, no matter howhard it is.

—The Adventures of Pinocchio, C. Collodi, 1883

Live courage, breathe courage and give courage.

—Gay-Neck: The Story of a Pigeon, Dhan Gopal Mukerji, 1927

I think I can. I think I can. I think I can.

—The Little Engine That Could, Watty Piper, 1930

Piglet was so excited at the idea of being Useful that he forgot to be frightened any more.

—Winnie-the-Pooh, A. A. Milne, 1926

The Old Man of the Earth stooped over the floor of the cave, raised a huge stone from it, and left it leaning. It disclosed a great hole that went plumb-down.

"That is the way," he said.

"But there are no stairs."

"You must throw yourself in. There is no other way."

—"The Golden Key," Dealings with the Fairies, George MacDonald, 1867

Mean old Mother Goose

Lions on the loose

They don't frighten me at all

I go boo

Make them shoo.

—Life Doesn't Frighten Me, Maya Angelou, 1993

—The View from Saturday, E. L. Konigsburg, 1996

Are we not, all of us, wand'rers and strangers; and do we not, all of us, travel in danger or voyage uncharted seas?

—A Gathering of Days, Joan W. Bios, 1979