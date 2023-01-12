Free shipping on orders $35+
Project Kid
100 Ingenious Crafts for Family Fun
Perfect for crafty parents who are eager to get their kids excited about DIY, ProjectKid is everything you could want in a craft book: 100(!) stylish, inventive projects; step-by-step photographs; tips for the novice crafter; easy-to-follow instructions; and a fresh, modern look. What really sets these projects apart are the unexpected, ingenious ways Kingloff uses everyday objects and materials. (Did you ever think a body-wash bottle would make a perfect rocket ship?) And these are projects for things kids want to make—and keep—from a juice-box owl to a pirate ship to a curio cabinet for displaying all of their treasures, plus games, jewelry, and more. Also included in the book are basic crafting lessons (such as pom-pom making and weaving) to help children of all ages build a DIY arsenal, a handy guide to must-have tools and materials, and a source directory.
“Unique, family-friendly projects. . . . Pick up a copy and you’ll be DIY-ing in no time!”
—Scholastic Parent Child
“Can you believe these materials come together to make something so pretty and useful? It’s like magic. Almost.”
—Today’s Parent
“This excursion into childhood’s dream world . . . is not a typical kids’ craft book. . . . The emphasis is clearly on the home, but there are clear applications for classrooms, day care, and the enterprising babysitter needing to answer the “I’m bored” whine. Hardly just a rainy-day project compendium, this is work to keep brains busy and families happy.”
—Publishers Weekly, starred review
“Endless fodder for creativity. . . . The inventive DIYs range from superhero capes created from dish towels to decoupage animal masks that would make John Derian proud.”
—Lonny
“Rainy day life saver. . . . The step-by-step pictures make it pretty impossible to screw up these crafts.”
—Metro