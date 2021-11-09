Always Be My Duchess

Pretty Woman meets the Bridgertons in this witty, vivacious historical take on 90s romcoms by USA Today bestselling author Amalie Howard:
"Refreshing, steamy, and stocked with characters you don’t normally get to see in the genre—a must-read author"
—Jodi Picoult, #1 New York Times bestselling author
Lord Lysander Blackstone, the stern Duke of Montcroix, has only one interest: increasing his considerable fortune. After a series of betrayals, he keeps his emotions buried deep. Money, after all, can't break a man's heart—or make promises it can’t keep. But when his reputation for being heartless jeopardizes a new business deal, he finds himself seeking a most unusual—and alluring—solution . . .
Once an up-and-coming ballerina, Miss Geneviève Valery is now hopelessly out of work. After refusing to become a wealthy patron's mistress, Nève was promptly shown the door to the streets. When she accidentally saves the life of a handsome duke, she doubts the encounter will go any better than her last brush with nobility. But instead of propositioning her, Montcroix makes Nève an offer she would be a fool to refuse: act as his fake fiancée in exchange for fortune enough to start over.
Only neither is prepared when very real feelings begin to grow between them. They both stand to win . . . but only if they’re willing to risk their hearts.
Praise
"Amalie Howard tells a story with self-assured style, wit, and energy . . . her writing sparkles!"—Lisa Kleypas, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"Amalie Howard is the fresh voice historical romance needs right now. . . . I will read every word she writes."—Kerrigan Byrne, USA Today bestselling author
"There's star-crossed, swoony, steamy love, true to the genre—but there's also a subtle, searing focus on racism, colorism, and what it means to belong that is rare for a historical romance, which elevates it to a unique and truly resonant read."—Jodi Picoult, New York Times bestselling author, on The Princess Stakes
"Intellectual, heartfelt romance[s]."—Entertainment Weekly on The Rakehell of Roth and The Beast of Beswick
"[The Rakehell of Roth is] a unique spin on the marriage of convenience trope, and Howard pulls it off in spectacular fashion by focusing on her characters’ complex emotional journeys. Howard’s fans and newcomers alike will be charmed."—Publishers Weekly on The Rakehell of Roth
"A smart, sexy, deliciously feminist romance that I couldn't put down. I loved every word!"—Sarah MacLean, New York Times bestselling author, on The Beast of Beswick
"Readers will fall in love with this fresh twist on the fairy tale."—Publishers Weekly on The Beast of Beswick
"For those who like brooding and moody heroes, heroines who stand up to them and modern romances with an old school flair."—Maya Rodale, NPR on The Beast of Beswick
"Beauty and the Beast may be a tale as old as time, but [The Beast of Beswick is] a refreshing update."—O, The Oprah Magazine on The Beast of Beswick
"Fast-paced, steamy, and full of murder and mystery. More, please."—Bustle on My Rogue, My Ruin
“Fabulous writing . . . such a delicious escape. Utterly delightful!”—Eloisa James, New York Times bestselling author