The Unexpected Twist

A forced break from gymnastics is not what Christina had in mind with the biggest competition of her life coming up. Her whole world revolves around the gym, but now she’s not sure what to focus on. Hanging out with the other Twisters-best friend Noelle, spunky Britt and caring Jessie-isn’t the same when she’s not totally part of the team. The only person who seems to understand is Mihai, Noelle’s older brother. But boys are the last thing Christina should be thinking about if she wants to get back into peak condition, right?

Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu and Alicia Thompson present The Go-for-Gold Gymnasts, a fliptastic series full of heart, humor, and spirit! Follow the four girls as they navigate the world of competitive gymnastics, try to balance their passion with normal lives, and learn to believe in the power of friendship.

Christina has waited her whole life to make it big. And now she’s ready-to be the star of the Texas Twisters, on her way to becoming the first Junior Elite all-around champion at the American Invitational. The pressure is on, and there’s no turning back. But practice takes a turn for the worse when Christina lands her vault routine with a sharp pain in her ankle; it’s clear that she’s been pushing herself a little too hard.