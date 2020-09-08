Super Founders

Most unicorn founders had no industry experience;

There's no disadvantage to being a solo founder or to being a non-technical CEO;

Less than 15% went through any kind of accelerator program;

Over half had strong competitors when starting–being first to market with an idea does not actually matter.

Ali Tamaseb has spent thousands of hours manually amassing what may be the largest dataset ever collected on startups, comparing billion-dollar startups with those that failed to become one—30,000 data points on nearly every factor: number of competitors, market size, the founder’s age, his or her university’s ranking, quality of investors, fundraising time, and many, many more. And what he found looked far different than expected. Just to mention a few:You will also hear the stories of the early days of billion-dollar startups first-hand. The book includes exclusive interviews with the founders/investors of, and, venture capital investors likefromandof, as well as previously untold stories about the early days of ByteDance (TikTok), WhatsApp, Dropbox, Discord, DiDi, Flipkart, Instagram, Careem, Peloton, and SpaceX.Packed with counterintuitive insights and inside stories from people who have built massively successful companies,is a paradigm-shifting andguide for entrepreneurs, investors, and anyone interested in what makes a startup successful.