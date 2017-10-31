Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

How to Blow It with a Billionaire

A Goodreads Best of the Month pick!

Be careful what you wish for . . .

Once upon a time there was a totally ordinary boy who fell for a cold, beautiful prince. Only it’s not a fairy tale, it’s my life. The prince is a billionaire called Caspian Hart. And we’re trying super hard to live happily ever after.

He’s everything I want, need, and can’t resist: a man who looks like a god and bangs like the devil. Except he’s still got his rules and he’s still got his secrets . . .

But if there’s one thing Caspian’s taught me it’s that you should never settle for less than you’re worth. And I’m worth his trust. I have to show him that I see him. That I’m not afraid of his passion, or his power, or his past. And that I won’t settle for less than everything.

NOTE: This book ends on a cliffhanger! See how Arden and Caspian’s love story ends in the third book, coming early 2019!

And don’t miss the story of how Arden and Caspian first met! HOW TO BANG A BILLIONAIRE is available now!
Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Lgbt / Gay

On Sale: February 13th 2018

Price: $21.98

ISBN-13: 9781549115332

Edition: Unabridged

