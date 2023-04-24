Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
The Beast, the Queen, and the Lost Knight
Description
The thrilling sequel to The Witch, the Sword, and the Cursed Knights, which takes readers even deeper into the legend of Camelot!
Best friends Ellie Bettlebump and Caedmon Tuggle are different as the day is long. Caedmon’s a human, from a non-magical realm known as Wisconsin. Ellie, on the other hand, is full of magic—illegal magic. What they have in common is far more important, however. After the adventure of a lifetime, they are both officially Knights of the Round Table…in training. To graduate to the next level at the Knights Academy, they must complete three quests proving their heroism. If they fail, they’ll have to achieve the dreaded Impossible Quest, and repeat the same year forever.
Unfortunately, their quests prove more than a little difficult. Ellie is exposed as a witch and her magic is locked away by the powerful DeJoie family. In an effort to free herself from their control, Ellie winds up embroiled in a plan that could ruin the Knights of the Round Table: steal the source of the knights' power, and a wicked sorcerer will restore her magic.
As fate would have it, one of Caedmon's quests leads him to protect the source of the knights' power. If Caedmon wants to graduate—not to mention save the realms from certain disaster—he'll have to betray his best friend, forcing him to choose what truly matters most to him: knighthood or friendship.
As centuries of secrets collide and an ancient evil arises, Ellie and Caedmon must overcome this test of loyalty and friendship. If they don't, they will lose more than their battle against evil forces keeping them apart.
They will lose each other.
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for The Witch, The Sword, and the Cursed Knights:
A Barnes & Noble Children's & YA Book Award Finalist
An Amazon Best Book of the Month
*"A fantasy in the highest tradition. Ellie and Caedmon are perfectly drawn as insecure but determined protagonists, and the story’s themes of courage, friendship, hope, and self-acceptance freshly resonate. An engaging and intelligent fantasy: up there with the best of them."—Kirkus, starred review
“From page one, Rogers’ debut delivers. …It’s the vibrant bond between the two leads that gives the story its abounding heart. Middle-grade fantasy at its most epic.”—Booklist, starred review
"Rogers’s creativity in constructing the multiple-realm setting is outstanding, including minute details that keep its audience riveted. A kinetic and novel fairy tale with themes of friendship and perseverance that will engage fans of Kelly Barnhill’s The Girl Who Drank the Moon."
—School Library Journal, starred review
"The Witch, the Sword, and the Cursed Knights is a joy to read–a delightful, heartfelt adventure with characters you’ll root for. It has all the intrigue of the original source material, but it’s also packed full of imagination. Perfect for any child who’s ever wished for magic!"—Carlie Sorosiak, author of I, Cosmo
“This is a delightful book that cleverly combines reimagined elements of Arthurian legend and fairy tales in a fresh adventure full of magic lessons, dangerous quests, lost lands, and true friends–with a sugar-dusting of humor sprinkled throughout. I enjoyed every page!”—Jennifer Adam, author of The Last Windwitch
"In a time where the world is flooded with retellings, Rogers draws inspiration from classic stories to weave together a wholly original tale. With unique, compelling heroes and fearsome villains, The Beast, the Queen, and the Lost Knight builds upon its predecessor with higher stakes and new challenges. I couldn't put this book down and know readers everywhere will feel the same!"—George Jreije, author of Shad Hadid and the Alchemists of Alexandria
"A clever sequel to a stellar debut. Rogers brings us deeper into lush Arthurian legend, ancient secrets, and the heart of friendship. Every page hummed with magic." —M.T. Khan, author of Nura and the Immortal Palace
"Rogers deftly weaves Arthurian legend around universal concerns of the target audience, and the ending is both satisfying and sequel-ready."—Publishers Weekly
"Debut author Rogers combines elements from beloved fairy tales and legends, blending recognizable patterns with humor and excitement to produce something charming and new."—Horn Book