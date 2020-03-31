Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Letters to a Young Lawyer

by

Read by

As defender of both the righteous and the questionable, Alan Dershowitz has become perhaps the most famous and outspoken attorney in the land. Whether or not they agree with his legal tactics, most people would agree that he possesses a powerful and profound sense of justice. In this meditation on his profession, Dershowitz writes about life, law, and the opportunities that young lawyers have to do good and do well at the same time.We live in an age of growing dissatisfaction with law as a career, which ironically comes at a time of unprecedented wealth for many lawyers. Dershowitz addresses this paradox, as well as the uncomfortable reality of working hard for clients who are often without many redeeming qualities. He writes about the lure of money, fame, and power, as well as about the seduction of success. In the process, he conveys some of the “tricks of the trade” that have helped him win cases and become successful at the art and practice of “lawyering.”
Genre: Nonfiction / Law

On Sale: June 23rd 2020

