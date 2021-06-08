In this colorful and touching board book that celebrates what makes each of us unique, a little creature that's not quite a bird and not quite a bunny—it's "neither"—searches for a place to fit in.
In the Land of This and That, there are only two kinds: blue bunnies and yellow birds. But one day a funny green egg hatches, and a little creature that's not quite a bird and not quite a bunny pops out. It's neither!
Neither tries hard to fit in, but its bird legs aren't good for jumping like the other bunnies, and its fluffy tail isn't good for flapping like the other birds. It sets out to find a new home and discovers a very different place, one with endless colors and shapes and creatures of all kinds. But when a blue bunny and a yellow bird with some hidden differences of their own arrive, it's up to Neither to decide if they are welcome in the Land of All.
This thoughtful story promotes diversity and offers a valuable lesson to the youngest of audiences: it is our differences that unite us.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
A 2019 Rainbow Book List Selection
"Anderson (Cat's Colors) tackles exclusion, difference, and identity in a sweet-tempered fable.... Anderson's candy-colored palette and adorable cast of creatures reflect a spectrum of states of being, creating a book that works as a resource for conversations about race, blended identities, gender norms, and more."
—Publishers Weekly
"This stands out for its accessibility to even very young read-aloud audiences. A sweet story of acceptance for all those who are this, that, neither, either, and everything in between."
—Kirkus
"Hits all right notes and is filled with fun, fantastical creatures to boot."—School Library Journal
"A positive celebration of diversity and how our world is a better place when everyone is included."—The Reading Eagle
"Features key parts of the transgender experience and is perfect for kids in kindergarten through second grade."
—Out.com
