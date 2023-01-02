Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Bountiful Cooking
Bountiful Cooking

Wholesome Everyday Meals to Nourish You and Your Family

by Agatha Achindu

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 12, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Sep 12, 2023

Page Count

304 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Go

ISBN-13

9780306827211

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Comfort Food

Description

Come Home to Your Kitchen
 
I want you to close your eyes as you hold this book in your hands and understand that it is yours to create magic, to reinvent yourself in the kitchen in ways you never thought possible. It doesn’t matter if you weren’t raised in a home with skilled cooks or entrenched in healthy food traditions as I was. It doesn’t matter if you have no culinary experience at all. I am sharing my kitchen, my mami’s kitchen, my grandma’s bare-bones, gadget-free kitchen that produced the healthiest, most mouthwatering meals. This book you are holding—full of recipes, knowledge, life stories, and tips I share with my own family and clients—is an extension of who I am. I hope it helps and brings you joy, too.
–from the Introduction

