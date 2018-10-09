You know startups are hard, but what is it like to fail, or have a falling out with your co-founder, or to go through hundreds of pitches in an effort get funded? In Tech Boss Lady, Adriana Gascoigne dives into the gritty, raw side of startups. She shares her own story – of defying Silicon Valley’s boy’s club and founding the largest organization for female entrepreneurs in the world – as well as candid true tales from more than 20 leading women in tech. The result: a no-nonsense guide for the entrepreneur, intrapreneur and Tech Boss Lady within each of us.



Gascoigne goes behind the scenes of some of Silicon Valley’s hottest brands to discuss topics like failure, funding, growth hacking, and what it’s like to be a first-time CEO. Rising entrepreneurs will find inspiration and actionable advice, and experienced tech employees will appreciate Gascoigne’s refreshingly real take on Silicon Valley: the good, the bad, the ugly, and ultimately-the hopeful.



