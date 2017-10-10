Valley of Genius

“This is the most important book on Silicon Valley I’ve read in two decades. It will take us all back to our roots in the counterculture, and will remind us of the true nature of the innovation process, before we tried to tame it with slogans and buzzwords.” — Po Bronson, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Nudist on the Late Shift and Nurtureshock

A candid, colorful, and comprehensive oral history that reveals the secrets of Silicon Valley — from the origins of Apple and Atari to the present day clashes of Google and Facebook, and all the start-ups and disruptions that happened along the way.