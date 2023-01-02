Description

Legendary singer and songwriter Aaron Neville tells his personal story of overcoming poverty, addiction, and loss through faith, family, and music.



Born in the projects of New Orleans as a child of black and Native American heritage, Aaron Neville’s first #1 hit “Tell It Like it Is” was released in 1966. In the mid-70s he formed the Neville Brothers with Art, Charles and Cyril, and they released their debut album in 1978. Known as the “First Family of New Orleans” the Nevilles released over a dozen influential albums and Aaron was the breakout star, given his one-of-a-kind, soaring falsetto voice. With a career that spans six decades, Aaron’s many accomplishments include four platinum albums, three #1 songs, a 2014 Grammy Hall of Fame induction and numerous film and television appearances. Apart from the funky soul of the Neville Brothers, his triple-platinum duets with Linda Ronstadt showcased the softer side of his voice.



But few people know the challenging and unusual road that Aaron took to fame and acclaim. He’s a man who by all accounts should not have made it.



This is the first time that Aaron Neville has told the very personal details of his own struggles as a working teenage father trying to raise a family while building his career as a musician, having a stint in jail for car theft and many years of struggling with heroin addiction. Known for the cross tattoo on his cheek and his St. Jude medallion, Neville credits St. Jude—the patron saint of lost causes—for turning his life around. To him he found healing and salvation in music.

