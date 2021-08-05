The Current, Episode 42: Gretchen Young & Kabir Sehgal





About the Book:

Carry On A brilliant and empowering collection of final reflections and words of wisdom from venerable civil rights champion, the late Congressman John Lewis at the end of his remarkable life.



Congressman John Lewis was a paragon of the Civil Rights Movement and political leadership for decades. A hero we won’t soon forget, Lewis was a beacon of hope and a model of humility whose invocation to “good trouble” continues to inspire millions across our nation. In his last months on earth, even while battling cancer, he dedicated time to share his memories, beliefs, and advice—exclusively immortalized in these pages—as a message to the generations to come.



Organized by topic ranging from justice, courage, faith, mentorship, and forgiveness to the protests and the pandemic, and many more besides, Carry On collects the late Congressman’s thoughts for readers to draw on whenever they are in need of guidance. John Lewis had great confidence in our future, even as he died in the midst of one of our country’s most challenging years to date. With this book, he performs that crucial passing of the baton, empowering us to live up to the legacy he has left us with his perseverance, dedication, profound insight, and unwavering ability to see the good in life. Hardcover Arrow Icon ebook

Air Date: August 5, 2021 / Length: 30:08

Summary: This week on The Current, editor Gretchen Young and bestselling author Kabir Sehgal discuss their relationship to the late Congressman John Lewis, how his book CARRY ON came together, #BLM protests, his connection to President Joe Biden and more.

00:00 Intro to guests and the book CARRY ON by John Lewis

00:45 How Gretchen put this book together

2:54 Kabir growing up with John as a child

5:13 John’s commitment to change as a teenager

8:55 John’s thoughts on Black Lives Matter protests

10:35 March on Washington speech

11:25 What would John think about Georgia now

17:50 Controversial positions in Congress

20:18 Newt Gingrich’s 6th congressional district

22:12 John forgiving the man who attacked him in 1961

23:51 John’s relationship with President Joe Biden

26:12 What can everyone do to CARRY ON John Lewis’s legacy?