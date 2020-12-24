The Current, Episode 11: Akiba Solomon and Kenrya Rankin

This celebration of Black resistance, from protests to art to sermons to joy, offers a blueprint for the fight for freedom and justice -- and ideas for how each of us can contribute



Many of us are facing unprecedented attacks on our democracy, our privacy, and our hard-won civil rights. If you're Black in the US, this is not new. As Colorlines editors Akiba Solomon and Kenrya Rankin show, Black Americans subvert and resist life-threatening forces as a matter of course. In these pages, leading organizers, artists, journalists, comedians, and filmmakers offer wisdom on how they fight White supremacy. It's a must-read for anyone new to resistance work, and for the next generation of leaders building a better future.



Featuring contributions from:





Ta-Nehisi Coates

Tarana Burke

Harry Belafonte

Adrienne Maree brown

Alicia Garza

Patrisse Khan-Cullors

Reverend Dr. Valerie Bridgeman

Kiese Laymon

Jamilah Lemieux

Robin DG Kelley

Damon Young

Michael Arceneaux

Hanif Abdurraqib



Dr. Yaba Blay



Diamond Stingily



Amanda Seales

Imani Perry



Denene Millner



Kierna Mayo



John Jennings



Dr. Joy Harden Bradford



Tongo Eisen-Martin