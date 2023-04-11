‘I Will Teach You To Be Rich’ Sweepstakes
The groundbreaking NEW YORK TIMES and WALL STREET JOURNAL BESTSELLER that taught a generation how to earn more, save more, and live a rich life—now in a revised 2nd edition.
Buy as many lattes as you want. Choose the right accounts and investments so your money grows for you—automatically. Best of all, spend guilt-free on the things you love.
Personal finance expert Ramit Sethi has been called a “wealth wizard” by Forbes and the “new guru on the block” by Fortune. Now he’s updated and expanded his modern money classic for a new age, delivering a simple, powerful, no-BS 6-week program that just works.
I Will Teach You to Be Rich will show you:
• How to crush your debt and student loans faster than you thought possible
• How to set up no-fee, high-interest bank accounts that won’t gouge you for every penny
• How Ramit automates his finances so his money goes exactly where he wants it to—and how you can do it too
• How to talk your way out of late fees (with word-for-word scripts)
• How to save hundreds or even thousands per month (and still buy what you love)
• A set-it-and-forget-it investment strategy that’s dead simple and beats financial advisors at their own game
• How to handle buying a car or a house, paying for a wedding, having kids, and other big expenses—stress free
• The exact words to use to negotiate a big raise at work
Plus, this 10th anniversary edition features over 80 new pages, including:
• New tools
• New insights on money and psychology
• Amazing stories of how previous readers used the book to create their rich lives
Master your money—and then get on with your life.
What’s Your Rich Life? An interactive journal from the bestselling author of I Will Teach You to Be Rich
If someone asked you that question, would you know the answer? Most of us have never thought about what our Rich Life looks like beyond “Doing what I want, when I want.” Or, we’re told all our lives to save…but then what? How do we enjoy the results?
Using this journal, you can finally give yourself the time to design your Rich Life. Work through eye-opening exercises and powerful prompts to understand how to:
—Get to the root of your money beliefs and rewire them for the next chapter of your life.
—Ask $30,000 questions instead of $3 ones.
—Identify your Money Dials—the things you love spending on, like travel, eating out, health, or convenience—and develop a plan to spend more on what matters to you most.
Once you know what your Rich Life looks like, you can start to live it. No more vague goals. No more procrastinating. Just beautiful, detailed vision and the confidence to make it real.
So find a quiet room, grab a cup of coffee, and let’s get to work.