Sunny Lemon Squares

Deanna F. Cook

by Deanna F. Cook  in For Kids

For a treat that’s both sweet and sour at the same time, try these sunny lemon squares.

Here’s a favorite recipe for lemon squares that’s easy to make. Kids (and grown-ups!) will love mixing up this tasty treat from Baking Class. Makes 24 bars.

Photo © Carl Tremblay

Ingredients:

Crust:

  • ¾ cup (1½ sticks) butter, at room temperature
  • 1½ cups flour
  • ⅓ cup confectioners’ sugar

Filling:

  • 2 or 3 lemons
  • 4 eggs
  • 1¼ cups sugar
  • ⅓ cup flour
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping:

  • Confectioners’ sugar

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C).
  2. To make the crust, beat the butter in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer until fluffy, about 1 minute. Add the flour and confectioners’ sugar. Mix until it turns into a soft dough.
Photo © Carl Tremblay
  1. Transfer the dough to an ungreased 9- by 13-inch baking pan.
Photo © Carl Tremblay
  1. Press the dough into the pan. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the edges start to brown. Take the pan out of the oven and let it cool. Leave the oven turned on.
Photo © Carl Tremblay
  1. Zest the lemon using a microplane or the smallest holes on a cheese grater. Cut the lemons in half and squeeze out the juice. Measure ⅓ cup of juice and 1½ tablespoons of zest and set aside.
Photo © Carl Tremblay
  1. To make the filling, beat the eggs and sugar together in a large bowl with an electric mixer.
Photo © Carl Tremblay
  1. Blend in the flour. Mix in the lemon juice, lemon zest, and vanilla.
Photo © Carl Tremblay
  1. Pour the filling over the cooled crust and tilt the pan to spread it evenly.
Photo © Carl Tremblay
  1. Bake the bars until the filling is set, about 25 minutes. Cool slightly, then dust lightly with confectioners’ sugar using a sifter. Slice into 24 small bars.
Photo © Carl Tremblay

Excerpted and adapted from Baking Class © by Deanna F. Cook

Deanna F. Cook

Deanna F. Cook is the award-winning author of cookbooks for kids, including the best-selling Cooking ClassBaking Class,and Cooking Class Global Feast! She served as… See Bio

