Pacific Coast Bookseller Makes Jess Thomson’s Creamy Razor Clam Linguine

Storey’s Trade and Gift Sales Manager, Adrienne Franceschi, met Janie Buckman of Rainbow Books at the recent PNBA (Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association) trade show. Janie was interested in our upcoming cookbook, Dishing Up® Washington — more specifically, she had her eye on the recipe for razor clam linguine. Adrienne had only one advance copy of the book at the show and was unable to give Janie a complimentary copy for her store. With no other choice but to wait a few more weeks for the release of the book, Janie wrote down the recipe.

Upon her return home, Janie made the Creamy Razor Clam Linguine with Parsley and Chives, and then emailed Adrienne the story of her experience.

Photograph by © Lara Ferroni from Dishing Up® Washington

It was such a great story, Adrienne asked whether we could share it with our readers, and Janie agreed. And so, here it is:



Dear Ms. Franceschi,





I had the pleasure of meeting you at PNBA in Tacoma, Washington, last weekend. You were excited about the new books you were showing, especially “Dishing Up Washington.” As I was looking through your copy I found a recipe for razor clams, “Razor Clam Linguine.” I was especially interested as I’m always looking for new recipes for razor clams. Having grown up in Seattle my parents took our family clam digging on the Washington coast many times. Now my husband and I have a place in Hoquiam, Washington, near the Pacific Ocean. I have introduced my husband to razor clam digging but I knew only one way of cooking them – my mother’s way – breaded and fried. My husband and I love pasta so the very day we returned from PNBA I made Razor Clam Linguine. I was so excited to try razor clams in a new recipe.





The razor clam linguine was delightful and delicious. It was easy to prepare having most of the common ingredients on hand along with frozen razor clams. The sauce was tasty and yet not too heavy so the clams were the center of attention. Although I did not have company on the evening of this meal, I would not hesitate to serve it to anyone that enjoys eating clams. In fact I look forward to making it again soon.





You might note that fresh cleaned razor clams may be frozen for a short period of time but left more than a few months in the freezer they become tough and too chewy.





Thank you again for sharing this recipe with me. I’m looking forward to having my own copy of this cookbook as it includes so many Washington recipes in one place. Janie Buckman

Rainbow Books

Washington

Here is the recipe:

Creamy Razor Clam Linguine with Parsley and Chives If you’re not up for the adventure of razor clamming, frozen razor clam meat is frequently available at Wild Salmon Seafood Market or through Pike Place Fish; both fishmongers ship nationwide. One 1-pound package of frozen clam meat makes about 1½ cups chopped clams.

If you find fresh clams, ask your fishmonger how to clean them. 4-6 Servings Ingredients

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 large garlic cloves, finely chopped

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ cup dry white wine

1 cup heavy cream

¾ pound linguine or other long pasta

1½ cups razor clam meat, chopped into ½-inch pieces

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

½ cup finely chopped fresh chives

¼ cup finely chopped fresh Italian parsley

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus additional for garnish Directions Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Heat the oil, garlic, and pepper flakes in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is tender and begins to sputter, about a minute. Add the wine and cream, bring to a simmer, and cook until the ­liquid is reduced by half, 8 to 10 minutes. After you add the wine and cream, add the pasta to the boiling water, and cook according to the package instructions. Drain the pasta, but do not rinse. Add the clams to the reduced sauce, add salt and pepper to taste, and simmer until the clams are just heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. (They really don’t take long to cook.) When the pasta is done, transfer it to the pan with the cream, then add the chives, parsley, and Parmesan. Toss to coat the pasta with the sauce. Transfer to bowls and serve immediately, topped with additional Parmesan, if desired.

Excerpted from Dishing Up® Washington © 2012 by Storey Publishing, LLC.

Dishing Up® Washington written by Jess Thomson

