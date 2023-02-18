Mother’s Day Gift Guide & Book Giveaway



We’ve got a book for every mom on your list from the perfectionist to the peacemaker!

Tag yourself and/or a mom you know and love on our Mother’s Day Gift Guide & Giveaway post on Instagram in the week leading up to Mother’s Day for a chance to win the corresponding book. Complete details below. Happy Mother’s Day!

The Reformer/Perfectionist

This mom leads a well-organized life with tidy surroundings. She has high ideals, a strong sense of right and wrong, and provides her children security through setting boundaries.

For the Reformer/Perfectionist mom we recommend: The Mindful Way to a Good Night’s Sleep

The Helper/Giver

This mom is warm, empathetic, and likes to feel needed. She’s the mom who drops what she’s doing to bring the forgotten lunch and sacrifices her hobbies to help her kids with theirs. Her children feel loved and served.

For the Helper/Giver mom we recommend:How to Love the World

The Achiever/Performer

This mom is self-assured and goal-oriented. One of her goals is to parent well and her children will have her full energy and enthusiasm as she helps them tackle a wide range of opportunities.

For the Achiever/Performer mom we recommend:The Ayurveda Way

The Individualist/Romanticist

This mom is creative, sensitive, affectionate, and empathetic. This is the mom with the glue sticks and glitter as she loves creativity in her home and children.

For the Individualist/Romanticist mom we recommend:Art Sparks

The Investigator/Observer

This mom is a thinker, researcher, and inventor. She exposes her children to great ideas, researches their needs and their world, and enjoys seeing them pursue learning.

For the Investigator/Observer mom we recommend:How to be a Person

For the Loyalist

This mom is hard-working, responsible, and reliable. She creates a secure, nurturing home and is able to foresee and work through potential problems.

For the Loyalist mom we recommend:High-Vibe Feng Shui

The Enthusiast

Just like she sounds, this mom is outgoing, upbeat, spontaneous, and loves the thrill of new adventures. She will play with her children and love them enthusiastically and optimistically.

For the Enthusiast mom we recommend:Wilderness Adventure Camp

The Challenger/Protector

This mom is straight-shooting, confident, and in control. She loves fiercely and will fight for those she loves. She encourages her children to take on big challenges.

For the Challenger/Protector mom we recommend: The Illustrated Bestiary

The Peacemaker/Mediator

This mom is an easygoing, accepting, gentle, and pacifist. She provides a warm, stable home without drama and is supportive of her family.

For the Peacemaker/Mediator mom we recommend: Everyday Gratitude Frame-ups

Can’t decide? We recommend: Ani Trime’s Little Book of Affirmations

To enter follow us on Instagram @storeypub and comment on our Mother’s Day Gift Guide & Giveaway post with the corresponding mom-type hashtag (be sure to note whether it’s you or a mom you love—so we know who to give the book when we draw winners). One entry per mom. Nominate as many moms as you’d like. Ten winners will be chosen.

Giveaway open to US and Canada residents from Friday, April 30 at 9:00am eastern time until the end of the day on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021 at 11:59:59pm EST. This giveaway is not sponsored or associated with Instagram.

Adapted from a post at iMOM.com by Lisa Appelo. Posted with permission.

