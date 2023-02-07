Herbal Sleep Pillow: Give the Gift of Sweet Dreams

by Stephanie L. Tourles in Health & Well-being

Create Your Own Dream Maker Herbal Sleep Pillow

One of my favorite products to make as a gift, from my book Organic Body Care Recipes, is the Dream Maker Herbal Sleep Pillow. Herbal dream or sleep pillows have been used by children and adults for centuries. They induce relaxation and melt away the day’s nervous tension. The delicate scent is said to bring on pleasant dreams.

The winter holidays, though a generally happy, festive time, can be overwhelming and exhausting for many, especially with all the errands to do, company to entertain, gift wrapping and tree trimming, and cooking. So December is the perfect time to give such a gently fragrant gift that will transport the recipient, whether young or old, to a calmer, more peaceful place. Your homemade creation will be truly welcomed and treasured for months to come.

Dream Maker Herbal Sleep Pillow

The amounts of herbs listed are a close approximation of what you’ll need and can vary depending on the size of plant materials and your particular pouch size. Don’t pack your pillow so tightly that the herbs can’t breathe and move.



Yield: One dream pillow

Ingredients

¼ cup chamomile flowers, dried

¼ cup lavender buds, dried

¼ cup lemon balm leaves, dried

¼ cup rose petals, dried

⅛ cup hops, dried

2–3 drops lavender, Roman chamomile, geranium, or sweet orange essential oil

3-x-5-inch muslin drawstring bag or decorative, soft-fabric pouch

Directions

Place all the herbs in a medium-sized bowl, and stir gently to blend. Add the essential oil, and stir a few more times. Loosely stuff your pouch with the herb mixture, and tie it or sew it tightly. If you make your own pouch, fabrics such as flannel, sand-washed silk, satin, velveteen, and brushed cotton are soft and inviting. Simply tuck your fragrant pouch into your pillowcase right before going to sleep, or do as I do, and hold it close to your face. Breathe deeply, and drift off.

Recommended for:

Insomniacs in need of deep sleep and sweet dreams

Storage:

A dream pillow has a relatively short shelf life because the herbs are exposed to air. The scent lasts for a couple of months if you store the pillow in a nightstand, away from heat and light. I usually store mine in a ziplock plastic bag to preserve the freshness of the volatile oils.

Share This

9781580176767

Stephanie L. Tourlesr Stephanie L. Tourles is the best-selling author of Pure Skin Care,Stephanie Tourles’s Essential Oils: A Beginner’s Guide, Organic Body Care Recipes, Hands-On Healing Remedies, and… See Bio