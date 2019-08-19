Wolfsnail: A Backyard Predator

Years ago, when I was a new school librarian, a third grade boy came into the library. "Miss Freeman, do you have any books on the blue-footed booby?" he asked earnestly. "Very funny," I said. "No, really, do you have any books on the blue-footed booby?" "Ha, ha," I replied cheekily, certain he was trying to pull my leg. "Miss Freeman, it's a real bird!" he cried. He pulled from his pocket a three by five animal card, with a color photograph of a blue-footed booby, a bird with alarmingly pretty, powder blue feet that lives in the Galapagos Islands. I was flabbergasted. You know this kid. He's the subject specialist who likes to know everything about his chosen area of expertise. This guy knew his birds.

I learned a lot that day. I learned that I didn't know everything, but, working in a library, I could always find out more. (Nowadays, with the Internet, we have so many more facts at our fingertips, any time we get curious any little thing. What a boon for our kids who want their questions answered right now.) I've wanted to go to the Galapagos ever since, thanks to that boy. Whenever I find a fascinating new nonfiction book on a subject I heretofore knew nothing about, I call it a Blue-Footed Booby Book. Here's one. Ever heard of a wolfsnail? No? Me neither, until now.

Who knew mollusks could be so darn cute? Translucent close-up color photographs track a typical day in the life of a wolfsnail, emerging from its shell with its long, slimy foot outstretched. Readers will coo over the wolfsnail's graceful opalescent outstretched neck ending in four bluish tentacles, and a set of lip extensions that look like a handlebar mustache. Now watch it gliding along the green ridged leaf of a hosta plant. The wolfsnail doesn't eat plants. "The wolfsnail eats meat." It glides along the plant, following a slime trail. Oh, look-now it's found a nice little brown snail to play with. Oh, no! Our sweet big wolfsnail likes to eat . . . OTHER SNAILS! We watch it attack and munch daintily on the poor little snail, using the tiny teeth on its tongue, or radula-there's your new word for the day-leaving only the empty shell behind. Our sweet wolfsnail is just a cold-blooded killer, a Jack the Ripper of the snail world.

Themes : ANIMALS. SCIENCE & SCIENTISTS.