Wolfsnail: A Backyard Predator

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • In their first book, the Campbells tell a survival story that will help youngsters discover exciting nature in their own backyards and help them understand the role of predators in the natural cycle.
    Booklist
  • Campbell’s terse, conversational text follows one such hunt on a damp spring day as a wolfsnail detects, tracks, and engulfs its prey, using its mustachio-style lip extensions as ultrasensory devices.
    School Library Journal

