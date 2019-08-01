Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

The Bill Martin Jr Big Book of Poetry

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • This finely crafted, accessible collection should resonate with a wide audience of readers; it deserves a place in most schools and libraries.
    School Library Journal

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

Andrews, Julie, and Emma Walton Hamilton, compilers. Julie Andrews’ Collection of Poems, Songs, and Lullabies. Illus. by James McMullan. Little, Brown, 2009.

Cole, Joanna, compiler. A New Treasury of Children’s Poetry: Old Favorites and New Discoveries. Doubleday, 1984.

Kennedy, Caroline, compiler. A Family of Poems: My Favorite Poetry for Children. Hyperion, 2005.

Kennedy, Dorothy M., and X. J. Kennedy, X. J., compilers. Talking Like the Rain: A First Book of Poems. Little, Brown, 1992.

Martin, Bill. Barn Dance. Henry Holt, 1986.

Martin, Bill. A Beasty Story. Illus. by Steven Kellogg. Harcourt, 2002.

Martin, Bill. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? Illus. by Eric Carle. Simon & Schuster, 1989. (And others in the Bear series.)

Martin, Bill. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom. Illus. by Lois Ehlert. Simon & Schuster, 1989.

Martin, Bill. Knots on a Counting Rope. Henry Holt, 1987.

Prelutsky, Jack, compiler. The Random House Book of Poetry for Children. Random House, 1983.

Prelutsky, Jack, compiler. The 20th Century Children’s Poetry Treasury. Knopf, 1999.

Rosen, Michael, compiler. Poems for the Very Young. Kingfisher, 1993.

Yolen, Jane, and Andrew Fusek Peters, compilers. Here’s a Little Poem: A Very First Book of Poetry. Candlewick, 2007.