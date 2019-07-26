Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Pirate vs. Pirate: The Terrific Tale of a Big, Blustery Maritime Match

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • Young pirates will give this new work a four-Arrrrrr! rating.
    –School Library Journal
  • Parodic humor here runs riot…irrepressibly zany fun!
    –Kirkus
  • An all-around winner.
    –Publishers Weekly

