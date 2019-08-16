Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Nic Bishop Spiders

CRITICS HAVE SAID

    • While more simplistic than Seymour Simon’s equally attractive Spiders (HarperCollins 2003), this title is an attention-grabber and, paired with Michael Elsohn Ross’s Spiderology (Carolrhoda 2000), it might have kids poking into basements and peering into leaf litter to observe these fascinating arachnids caught in mid-skitter by Bishop’s sensitive lens.
      School Library Journal

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

Berger, Melvin. Spinning Spiders. HarperCollins, 2003.

Bishop, Nic. Nic Bishop Frogs. Scholastic, 2008.

Cowley, Joy. Red-Eyed Tree Frog. Photos by Nic Bishop. Scholastic, 1999.

Cronin, Doreen. Diary of a Spider. HarperCollins, 2005.

Hoberman, Mary Ann. The Eensy-Weensy Spider. Little, Brown, 2000.

Jenkins, Steve. Actual Size. Houghton Mifflin, 2005.

Markle, Sandra. Spiders: Biggest! Littlest! Boyds Mills, 2004.

Montgomery, Sy. The Tarantula Scientist. Houghton Mifflin, 2004.

Murawski, Darlyne A. Spiders and Their Webs. National Geographic, 2004.

Raffi. Spider on the Floor. Crown, 1993.

Simon, Seymour. Spiders. Smithsonian/Collins, 2007.

Trapani, Iza. The Itsy Bitsy Spider. Whispering Coyote, 1993.

Tyson, Leigh Ann. An Interview with Harry the Tarantula. National Geographic, 2003.