Infectious rhymes and rhythm will get tots jumping out of their seats in this simple tale that builds from a tiny bug to a big whale. The story takes place near a house by the water:

"Well, / I'm a bug. / I'm a bug. / I'm a snug little bug, / and I'm sleeping on a jug. Until I see a frog, / and I . . . / JUMP!"

Then it is frog's turn. He sees a cat who sees a hound who sees a croc who sees a shark who, in a splashy ending, sees a whale. In each horizontal spread, young readers will see the critter dozing as its predator sneaks up on it. The goofy, friendly expression on the stalker's face will reassure youngsters that this is just a game and in each case, the surprised target escapes with a leap. The rhyming text bounces along and the repetitious language will help children anticipate the action, leading them to gleefully shout "JUMP!" at just the right time. The type careens across the page and the bold, colorful vignettes are engaging, especially the scene of shark eluding whale for which readers must turn the book vertically for full-impact. In a twist, whale ends the book with a "SPLOOSH!" that sends all the afore-mentioned animals flying!

This clever story makes great use of the print-book format. The page-turns are essential to the experience – children will be barely able to contain themselves as they await the flip of the page and the subsequent "JUMP!" That readers must manipulate the book by turning it vertically to view a couple of climactic scenes draws them in further. While not recommended for bedtime reading, this is otherwise a perfect choice for sharing!

Extras:

To see the author singing the tale, visit: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54n5QN01PcE

Reviewed by : JMcD

Themes : ANIMALS. CREATIVE DRAMA. HUMOR. STORIES IN RHYME.