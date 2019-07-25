Named one of 100 Great Children's Books by The New York Public Library and #9 on School Library Journal's list of the Top 100 Picture Books!

From acclaimed author-illustrator Jules Feiffer, Bark, George is a hilarious, subversive story about a dog who can't . . . bark! This picture book geared for the youngest readers is perfect for those who love Mo Willems's Pigeon series.

When George's mother tells her son to bark, George goes "Meow," which definitely isn't right because George is a dog. When she asks him again, he goes "Oink." What's going on with George? Readers will delight at the surprise ending!

Plus don't miss Jules Feiffer's wonderful new follow-up: Smart George!

ALA Booklist Editors' Choice | Maryland Children's Book Award | Parents' Choice Silver Honor | Keystone to Reading Book Award (Pennsylvania) | Georgia Children's Picture Storybook Award | Flicker Tale Children's Book Award (North Dakota) | Florida Children's Book Award | Charlotte Zolotow Award Honor Book | Buckeye Children's Book Award (Ohio) | Arizona Young Readers' Award | ALA Notable Children's Book

"Feiffer's characters are unforgettable...the pictures burst with the sort of broad physical comedy that a lot of children just love. It all makes for a witty, laugh-out-loud play on the old favorite about the old lady who swallowed a fly." --ALA Booklist *(Starred Review)*

"Young readers will roar with laughter at this slapstick farce." --School Library Journal *(Starred Review)*