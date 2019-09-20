Which True Crime Book Should You Read Next?True crime is more popular than ever nowadays, and there's no shortage of incredible new books for the longtime fan and curious new reader.Discover the unbelievable, the terrifying, and the fascinating in three short questions to test your true crime tastes.Take our short and fun quiz to get matched with the best new true crime book for you! :sleuth_or_spy:You Should Read: <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/toni-natalie/the-program/9781538701034/">The Program</a>Our true crime pick for you is The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Ranieire and the Rise and Fall of NXIVM by Toni Natalie.A jaw-dropping insider look into the world of the so-called “Hollywood Sex Cult” NXIVM chronicling the rise of enigmatic cult leader, Keith Raniere, from its “Patient Zero,” his former girlfriend and test subject for his coercive control techniques.You Should Read: <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/kevin-mitnick/the-art-of-invisibility/9780316380492/">The Art of Invisibility</a>Our true crime pick for you is The Art of Invisibility: The World's Most Famous Hacker Teaches You How to Be Safe in the Age of Big Brother and Big Data by Kevin Mitnick.Your every step online is being tracked and stored, and your identity literally stolen. Big companies and big governments want to know and exploit what you do, and privacy is a luxury few can afford or understand.In this explosive yet practical book, Kevin Mitnick uses true-life stories to show exactly what is happening without your knowledge, teaching you “the art of invisibility”–online and real-world tactics to protect you and your family, using easy step-by-step instructions. Reading this book, you will learn everything from password protection and smart Wi-Fi usage to advanced techniques designed to maximize your anonymity.Kevin Mitnick knows exactly how vulnerabilities can be exploited and just what to do to prevent that from happening. The world’s most famous–and formerly the US government’s most wanted–computer hacker, he has hacked into some of the country’s most powerful and seemingly impenetrable agencies and companies, and at one point was on a three-year run from the FBI.You Should Read: <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/paige-williams/the-dinosaur-artist/9780316382502/">The Dinosaur Artist</a>Our true crime pick for you is The Dinosaur Artist: Obsession, Science, and the Global Quest for Fossils by Paige Williams.In the tradition of The Orchid Thief, The Dinosaur Artist is a stunning work of narrative journalism about humans’ relationship with natural history and a seemingly intractable conflict between science and commerce. A story that stretches from Florida’s Land O’ Lakes to the Gobi Desert, The Dinosaur Artist illuminates the history of fossil collecting–a murky, sometimes risky business, populated by eccentrics and obsessives, where the lines between poacher and hunter, collector and smuggler, enthusiast and opportunist, can easily blur.In a fire, what would you grab first?Favorite subject in school:I like to spend my free time...Finally, what did you want to be when you were little?