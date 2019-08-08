Test your HIVE-Q!How familiar are you with the truth about our sociality? Are you aware of the extent to which your preferences, your decisions, and even your perception of reality are shaped by the hivemind, by the collective consciousness that envelops you? Take this brief quiz to discover whether you are social neuroscience -savvy or -naïve. When human beings synchronize their movements, vocal utterances, and facial expressions, their patterns of brain activity also line up. Think conga lines at weddings, orchestra members becoming one in shared music, athletes on a team seamlessly acting as one. Signs posted in a petrified wood forest shaming people for stealing wood succeeded in decreasing thefts.Stories are our most natural form of thought.We only use 10% of our brains.Approximately what percent of Democrats and Republicans say they would be very upset if their child married someone from the opposing political party?“Screentime” (logged minutes spent on smartphones and social media) predicts higher levels of depression and anxiety, and lower levels of well-being.Most human beings view all human beings as equally human.Social acceptance, a gradual immersion, the sense that you have been recruited into an important cause, proscriptions about how to best live and make decisions, and charismatic leadership are all characteristics of which social phenomenon?In the wake of natural disasters and other tragedies, despair and desperation most often root and take hold.An analysis of a huge database of social media posts about polarizing political issues (e.g., same-sex marriage, gun control) found that each “moral-emotional” word was associated with a boost in sharing of about:You still have more to learnThanks for testing your HIVE-Q!Hivemind goes in-depth with studies, examples, and research about human cognition and how collective thinking impacts your life today. It's available everywhere now!Nice jobThanks for testing your HIVE-Q!Hivemind goes in-depth with studies, examples, and research about human cognition and how collective thinking impacts your life today. It's available everywhere now!ExcellentThanks for testing your HIVE-Q!Hivemind goes in-depth with studies, examples, and research about human cognition and how collective thinking impacts your life today. It's available everywhere now!