Get To Know: Tia Williams
Tia Williams (she/her) had a fifteen-year career as a beauty editor for magazines including Elle, Glamour, and Essence. In 2004, she pioneered the beauty blog industry with Shake Your Beauty. She wrote the bestselling novel, The Accidental Diva, and penned two YA novels: It Chicks, and Sixteen Candles. Her award-winning novel, The Perfect Find, will be adapted into a Netflix film starring Gabrielle Union. Tia is currently an Editorial Director at Estée Lauder Companies, and lives with her daughter and husband in Brooklyn.
Seven Days in June, a Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick, is a hilarious, romantic, and sexy‑as‑hell story of two writers discovering their second chance at love. When Shane and Eva meet unexpectedly at a literary event, sparks fly, raising not only their buried traumas, but the eyebrows of the Black literati. What no one knows is that fifteen years earlier, teenage Eva and Shane spent one crazy, torrid week madly in love. Over the next seven days, amidst a steamy Brooklyn summer, Eva and Shane get the chance to reconnect.
I love listening to podcasts while I’m cleaning the house – usually they’re pop culture-themed, like We Have Notes, Black Girl Songbook, You’re Wrong About, Mogul, and The Rewatchables.
I’m loving the Jean Smart renaissance (Mare of Eastown, Hacks), and I just discovered Sex/Life, which is super-fun.
I’m a Leo, and it couldn’t be more accurate. I’m definitely an attention-loving lioness!
The book versions of The Shining, Interview with the Vampire, Waiting to Exhale, and Gone Girl were all better than the movie! I’d say that my favorite screen adaptation is The Exorcist. It blows the book out of the water.
Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid. I practically memorized Daisy Jones and the Six, so I can’t wait to dive into her latest delicious read. I’m saving it for vacation.
