Get To Know: Hitha Palepu
Hitha Palepu (she/her) is a woman of multitudes—a feminist, a lifelong politics enthusiast, a daughter of immigrants, and a mother raising feminist sons. These multitudes spill into her multi-hypenatted career as an entrepreneur, investor, writer, and speaker.
Vice President Kamala Harris has been a longtime hero and mentor-from-afar of mine, ever since she was attorney general of California. How she spoke, negotiated, advanced her career, and even dressed are things I’ve studied from her and adopted for myself in various ways over the course of my career. When I was approached by Little, Brown Spark to see if I’d be interested in writing an advice book inspired by Harris, it felt like fate—my little worn book of Kamala-isms was the foundation of this book and it was an honor to write it.
My writing space looks out on our balcony, and my desk is usually covered in piles of books, papers, multiple mugs and tumblers (one for water, one for tea), and Haribo gummy bears (my writing fuel).
My bed! I have an amber reading light that I use even when I’m reading on my Kindle, and I love to read for an hour every night before I fall asleep.
We moved a lot when I was a kid, and I spent most summers of my childhood in India visiting my family. Writing kept me company through every move, long flight, and monsoon days where I would be cooped up inside. It may sound trite, but writing isn’t just what I do. It’s a big part of my identity and helps me stay connected to the person I’ve always been.I’m very partial to my channa saag recipe, which is not exactly traditional (I blend my chickpeas and spinach together) but it IS delicious! You can find the recipe here, and I recommend adding some fresh or fried dill!
We're Speaking
by Hitha Palepu
“A must-read” (Eve Rodsky), We’re Speaking provides inspirational lessons about life, work, and overcoming adversity—drawn from Kamala Harris's norm-shattering ascent to Vice President of the United States.
Kamala Harris is one of our country's most awe-inspiring political figures, dawning on a new age as the first—but not last—Black and Asian-American female Vice President. Having spent her entire career smashing glass ceilings and influencing the next generation of young women, Harris has completely redefined what it means to be a woman in politics.
In We’re Speaking, Palepu connects illuminating stories from Harris’ unique biography with tactical advice that will teach you to :
- Own the power of your multitudes
- Act on and embrace your ambition
- Develop your unique voice and style
- Find your North Star to guide your decisions
Best of all, We're Speaking will leave you feeling empowered to follow in Harris's footsteps — shattering glass ceilings of your own as you live the life of your dreams!