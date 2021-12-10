Get To Know: Hitha Palepu

Back To Interviews

(she/her) is a woman of multitudes—a feminist, a lifelong politics enthusiast, a daughter of immigrants, and a mother raising feminist sons. These multitudes spill into her multi-hypenatted career as an entrepreneur, investor, writer, and speaker.provides inspirational lessons about life, work, and overcoming adversity—drawn from Kamala Harris’s norm-shattering ascent to Vice President of the United States. Guaranteed to leave you feeling empowered to follow in Harris’s footsteps!

Vice President Kamala Harris has been a longtime hero and mentor-from-afar of mine, ever since she was attorney general of California. How she spoke, negotiated, advanced her career, and even dressed are things I’ve studied from her and adopted for myself in various ways over the course of my career. When I was approached by Little, Brown Spark to see if I’d be interested in writing an advice book inspired by Harris, it felt like fate—my little worn book of Kamala-isms was the foundation of this book and it was an honor to write it.

My writing space looks out on our balcony, and my desk is usually covered in piles of books, papers, multiple mugs and tumblers (one for water, one for tea), and Haribo gummy bears (my writing fuel).