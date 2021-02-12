Get To Know: Deborah D. Douglas
Deborah D. Douglas is an award-winning journalist, cultural critic, and thought leader specializing in the African American lived experience. Her work has been cited by the New York Times, and she’s won numerous awards for her writing for Oprah magazine and other outlets.
Moon U.S. Civil Rights Trail offers a vivid glimpse into the story of Black America’s fight for freedom and equality. From eye-opening landmarks to celebrations of triumph over adversity, experience a tangible piece of history with Moon U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
Delicious, determined, destinations.
I write because as a child, I could not always speak, so I made a promise to observe so one day I could write and say — EVERYTHING.
Moreover, the story my book tells is the backstory to how I became a child of the Great Migration growing up in a white flight community where my Black neighbors had a connection to the South. Both my divorced parents were children of sharecroppers, so really, anything we do is a miracle as far as I’m concerned. The civil rights story explains the economic destabilization I watched unravel growing up in ‘70s Detroit and the wonder of my father’s business on the West Side of Chicago. As a child, I didn’t fully realize the roles that of racial terror in the South or that the lack of economic opportunity played in my being born in Chicago and raised in Detroit. I moved South in junior high to live with my grandmother. What the civil rights movement started was still being implemented when I was a student.
In a small town outside of Memphis, I felt the pangs of racial unease in a school system that worked to keep us segregated inside the walls of our so-called integrated school. It takes a lot to show up to class every day with white teachers who, on their best day, are rooting for you to be mediocre or the type of Black person who can go through life taking instructions as your sole function in society. The South also grounded me in a better notion of family, tribe, and my responsibility to it because the other institution outside of school that loomed large was my church. It was largely responsible for my social programming and sense of mission, in addition to my radical Black and Jewish teachers in Detroit.