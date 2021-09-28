Stacy Lellos joins Workman Publishing as Publisher of Workman Children’s publishing program

New York-September 28, 2021

Workman Publishing (WP) is pleased to announce that Stacy Lellos is joining the company as Publisher of Workman Children’s books on October 18, 2021. A twenty-eight-year veteran of book publishing and children’s retail, Lellos will report directly to Senior Vice President and WP Publisher Dan Reynolds, while working closely with Susan Bolotin, Publisher and Editorial Director of the Workman imprint.

“The Workman Children’s program is one of the strongest parts of our business, consisting of tremendous brands like Brain Quest, The Big Fat Notebooks, and Indestructibles, and filled with titles that represent our commitment to innovative, smart publishing and thinking outside the book. In Stacy, we think we’ve found just the right person to lead our highly talented and hard-working children’s team, and we couldn’t be more excited to see where she takes us,” said Reynolds.

“Finding the right publisher for Workman’s children’s group wasn’t easy,” Bolotin adds. “We knew we needed an experienced visionary who would grow the business while honoring what it is and the people who create it—but we have found that person in Stacy. I look forward to working closely with her as we make this important transition.”

Stacy Lellos comes to Workman from Klutz where, most recently as President, she drove the company’s global transformation, delivering double-digit revenue growth and increasing gross margin by more than 50%. During her seven-year tenure at Klutz, Lellos led the company’s team of inventors, makers, crafters, and designers in developing innovative, subversively educational products for kids of all ages. Before that, she worked as Vice President of Brand Marketing for the global retail chain Toys“R”Us, where she developed brand strategy and led integrated marketing and broadcast media strategy.

Prior to Toys“R”Us, Lellos built her career in book publishing. She started out at Simon & Schuster, where she worked for five years in marketing before transitioning to Scholastic, where she held multiple roles over an almost fourteen-year period, culminating in Vice President, Marketing & Multi-Platform Publishing.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Workman. Like everyone in the children’s publishing world, I’ve long admired what Workman does,” said Lellos. “Getting to work with this team is a dream job, and I’m honored to continue the rich Workman tradition of joyously bringing books to children that celebrate the curiosity and passion of all young readers.”

