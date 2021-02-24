Hachette Audio Productions Win Ten Audie Award® Nominations
New York-February 24, 2021
The Audio Publishers Association (APA), the premiere trade organization of audiobooks and spoken word entertainment, has announced its finalists for The Audie Awards®, recognized as the most prestigious award in the art form. Nominations are selected to recognize achievement in 25 competitive categories, with over 1500 entries.
This year’s gala will be streamed on March 22nd. The public is invited to join the virtual ceremony as guests this year alongside the usual high-profile attendees: authors; narrators; publishers; reviewers; and distinguished judges, which include Hachette Audio’s David Sedaris, whose CALYPSO was an Audiobook of the Year Finalist, as well as a GRAMMY® Nominee, in 2019.
Hachette Audio’s illustrious Finalists include:
Narration by the Author ACID FOR THE CHILDREN written and read by Flea
Narration by the Author LITTLE WEIRDS written and read by Jenny Slate
Best Female Narration THE CITY WE BECAME by N.K. Jemisin, read by Robin Miles
Faith-Based Nonfiction THE POWER OF FAVOR written and read by Joel Osteen
Fantasy THE CITY WE BECAME by N.K. Jemisin, read by Robin Miles
Fantasy THE LAST SMILE IN SUNDER CITY written and read by Luke Arnold
History DEEP DELTA JUSTICE by Matthew Van Meter, read by Brad Sanders
Humor THE NEW ONE written and read by Mike Birbiglia with J. Hope Stein
Mystery FAIR WARNING by Michael Connelly, read by Peter Giles & Zach Villa
Mystery TROUBLE IS WHAT I DO by Walter Mosely, read by Dion Graham
Hachette Audio’s authors and narrators were alerted to the honors as categories were revealed on social media throughout the day. “Wow, how exciting,” said four-time Audie Award-winning author Michael Connelly on this most recent nod, sharing the recognition with his narrators: “Peter and Zach really made the story come alive.” When reached with the news of the coveted Best Female Narration nomination, Robin Miles, honored for her latest interpretation of N.K. Jemisin’s award-winning storytelling, said “The City We Became was a thrill to narrate (or should I say perform)! Hearing it come together with the post production elements blew me away. It was teamwork at its best.”
Comedian Mike Birbiglia shared the news with fans on Instagram, saying he is “honored to be in such fine company” in the star-studded Humor category, while author/narrator Luke Arnold enthused on Twitter: “As someone who has spent an absurd amount of time listening to fantasy audiobooks, I’m extremely honoured, a bit stunned, and smiling like an idiot.” Anthony Goff, SVP and Publisher of Hachette Audio, had this to say of the multiple nomination announcements: “I could not be more grateful for the dynamic relationships that abound between our authors, agents, publishers, editors, producers, and sales and marketing teams, and when they mesh so beautifully with everyone involved in making these great audiobooks… The award nominations are the cherry on top. Thank you all for your love and dedication to the audio format!” Michele McGonigle, Executive Director of Production for Hachette Audio, added: “It’s thrilling when the hard work, dedication, collaboration, and creativity of producers, narrators, recording engineers, directors and post engineers is acknowledged. Congratulations to all and thank you for what you bring each and every day!”
About Hachette Book Group:
Hachette Book Group is a leading trade publisher based in New York and a division of Hachette Livre (a Lagardère company), the third-largest trade and educational publisher in the world.
About Hachette Audio:
Hachette Audio is a publisher of a variety of popular genres in audio form, which matches HBG material with talented actors, composers, and producers to find its fullest expression. Their audiobooks are primarily based on material published in print and ebook by Grand Central Publishing, Little, Brown & Company, Hachette Nashville, Orbit, Hachette Books, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, and Perseus Books, and have been recognized for the highest quality of content and production with numerous GRAMMY, Audie, Listen Up! And Earphone awards. Unabridged and abridged titles are available on CD and as digital downloads.