Hachette Audio Productions Win Ten Audie Award® Nominations

New York-February 24, 2021

The Audio Publishers Association (APA), the premiere trade organization of audiobooks and spoken word entertainment, has announced its finalists for The Audie Awards®, recognized as the most prestigious award in the art form. Nominations are selected to recognize achievement in 25 competitive categories, with over 1500 entries.

This year’s gala will be streamed on March 22nd. The public is invited to join the virtual ceremony as guests this year alongside the usual high-profile attendees: authors; narrators; publishers; reviewers; and distinguished judges, which include Hachette Audio’s David Sedaris, whose CALYPSO was an Audiobook of the Year Finalist, as well as a GRAMMY® Nominee, in 2019.

Hachette Audio’s illustrious Finalists include:

Narration by the Author ACID FOR THE CHILDREN written and read by Flea

Narration by the Author LITTLE WEIRDS written and read by Jenny Slate

Best Female Narration THE CITY WE BECAME by N.K. Jemisin, read by Robin Miles

Faith-Based Nonfiction THE POWER OF FAVOR written and read by Joel Osteen

Fantasy THE CITY WE BECAME by N.K. Jemisin, read by Robin Miles

Fantasy THE LAST SMILE IN SUNDER CITY written and read by Luke Arnold

History DEEP DELTA JUSTICE by Matthew Van Meter, read by Brad Sanders

Humor THE NEW ONE written and read by Mike Birbiglia with J. Hope Stein

Mystery FAIR WARNING by Michael Connelly, read by Peter Giles & Zach Villa

Mystery TROUBLE IS WHAT I DO by Walter Mosely, read by Dion Graham

Hachette Audio’s authors and narrators were alerted to the honors as categories were revealed on social media throughout the day. “Wow, how exciting,” said four-time Audie Award-winning author Michael Connelly on this most recent nod, sharing the recognition with his narrators: “Peter and Zach really made the story come alive.” When reached with the news of the coveted Best Female Narration nomination, Robin Miles, honored for her latest interpretation of N.K. Jemisin’s award-winning storytelling, said “The City We Became was a thrill to narrate (or should I say perform)! Hearing it come together with the post production elements blew me away. It was teamwork at its best.”

Comedian Mike Birbiglia shared the news with fans on Instagram, saying he is “honored to be in such fine company” in the star-studded Humor category, while author/narrator Luke Arnold enthused on Twitter: “As someone who has spent an absurd amount of time listening to fantasy audiobooks, I’m extremely honoured, a bit stunned, and smiling like an idiot.” Anthony Goff, SVP and Publisher of Hachette Audio, had this to say of the multiple nomination announcements: “I could not be more grateful for the dynamic relationships that abound between our authors, agents, publishers, editors, producers, and sales and marketing teams, and when they mesh so beautifully with everyone involved in making these great audiobooks… The award nominations are the cherry on top. Thank you all for your love and dedication to the audio format!” Michele McGonigle, Executive Director of Production for Hachette Audio, added: “It’s thrilling when the hard work, dedication, collaboration, and creativity of producers, narrators, recording engineers, directors and post engineers is acknowledged. Congratulations to all and thank you for what you bring each and every day!”