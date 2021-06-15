Grand Central Publishing to Publish Book By Academy Award Winning Actor Jamie Foxx

New York- June 15, 2021

Grand Central Publishing is excited to announce that Jamie Foxx’s book, ACT LIKE YOU GOT SOME SENSE: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me, will be published on October 19, 2021. Suzanne O’Neill, VP, Executive Editor of Grand Central Publishing, acquired North American rights to the book from Anthony Mattero at CAA. The book will be published simultaneously in hardcover, e-book and an audio edition, read by the author, by Hachette Audio.

Jamie Foxx is not only an actor, comedian, and musician, he’s also starring in his most humbling and long-running role yet as father to two independent girls: Corinne and Anelise. While his daughters have very different views on the world, there is one thing they can agree on: Dad gets on their motherf***ing nerves. Though every day with his girls brings hurdles and hilarity, he’s learned a lot along the way.

In ACT LIKE YOU GOT SOME SENSE—a title inspired by his beloved and fierce grandmother—Jamie reveals his rocky parenting journey through priceless stories about the tough love and old-school values he learned growing up in the small town of Terrell, Texas; his early days trying to make it in Hollywood; and life after achieving stardom. You would think being an A-lister would ease his dad-duty struggles, but if anything, it has only made things more complicated. It seems that a teenage girl who just wants to blend in with her friends will not be excited to see her dad’s flashy new convertible at the front of the carpool lane.

Hilarious, poignant, and always brutally honest, ACT LIKE YOU GOT SOME SENSE is Jamie Foxx like we’ve never seen him before, dealing with problems he never imagined he’d have.

Jamie Foxx is an award-winning actor, singer, and comedian. His accolades include an Academy Award for Best Actor, a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. He’s also a Grammy Award-winning musician, having produced four albums that charted in the top ten in the United States. Foxx received rave reviews for his standout performance in the 2019 Warner Bros. courtroom drama, Just Mercy. He currently executive produces and hosts “Beat Shazam” on Fox with Corinne.

