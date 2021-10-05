Grand Central Publishing Acquires Two Psychological Thrillers by Bestselling Author Colleen Hoover

New York- October 5, 2021

Grand Central Publishing (GCP) – the home to bestselling thriller writers such as David Baldacci, Sandra Brown, Harlan Coben, James Patterson, Michael Connelly, Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child, Steve Berry and more — is excited to announce a deal for a new psychological thriller by powerhouse bestselling author Colleen Hoover, as well as the takeover of Hoover’s self-published bestseller, VERITY. Karen Kosztolnyik, VP, Editorial Director, Fiction, at GCP acquired the rights from Jane Dystel of Dystel & Goderich Literary Management.

GCP acquired world rights to an as-yet untitled psychological thriller – which will be written in the vein of VERITY – and will publish in hardcover, ebook and audio editions in the summer of 2023.

GCP is also excited to acquire the North American print and e-book rights to VERITY and to bring that book to an even wider audience. GCP will release an e-book edition on October 5, 2021 and will follow with a trade paperback edition in November 2021. VERITY – Hoover’s first thriller — was independently published in December 2018 and has recently spent multiple weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, selling almost 900K copies in e-book and trade paperback formats. VERITY is also currently in development at Amazon Studios with Nick Antosca & Alex Hedlund producing.

Of the deal, Hoover said, “I’m very grateful to Karen and the rest of the Grand Central Publishing team for their support for VERITY, and even more so, their excitement for my next suspense novel. I can’t wait to work with them on getting it into the hands of readers.”

Kosztolnyik said, “As a big fan of Colleen Hoover’s work, I am thrilled that Grand Central Publishing will be able to bring her brilliant VERITY to a broader audience, and delighted that we will become her home for her suspense novels. We are all looking forward to working with her!”

Colleen Hoover is the #1 New York Times and International bestselling author of multiple novels and novellas, including It Ends with Us , Ugly Love and Verity . She lives in Texas with her husband and their three boys and is the founder of The Bookworm Box, a non-profit book subscription service and bookstore in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

