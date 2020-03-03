Once upon a time there was a young reader who asked for a fairy tale for story time. Whether it’s a spooky cautionary tale, or a hilarious fractured retelling, here are some perfect read aloud fairy tales. Happy READING ever after!

THE LAND OF STORIES: A TREASURY OF CLASSIC FAIRY TALES

by Chris Colfer; Brandon Dorman

A very special book that contains more than thirty-five classic fairy tales and nursery rhymes, plus your very own survival guide to the Land of Stories. If you notice the pages glowing, followed by an inviting humming noise, don’t be afraid! That is just the book’s magic. But whatever you do, don’t lean too far into the book. You never know where you might end up.

by Jon Scieszka; illustrated by Lane Smith

A fractured fairy tale that has become a classic in its own right. The truth finally comes out as readers get to hear the other side of this classic tale. Prepare for gasps and giggles.

translated and illustrated by Marcia Brown; Charles Perrault

This beautiful version of the classic glass slipper story won Marcia Brown the Caldecott Medal. You might also find a few details often looked over in many versions. Did you know Cinderella attended the ball more than once?

retold and illustrated by James Marshall

A delightfully hilarious retelling of a troublemaker doing exactly as she pleases, although it doesn’t exactly please the neighbors. The story is familiar but unique, with a few funny twists.

by Sudipta Bardhan-Quallen; illustrated by Jane Manning

This rhyming version of a slightly loud sleeping princess is the perfect read aloud…if you can stop laughing for long enough to read!

by Jerry Pinkney

In this classic Grimm Brothers folktale, with illustrations by Caldecott Medal-winning artist Jerry Pinkney readers meet two classic characters: the sly, scary wolf and the sweet little girl in her famous red hood. Oh reader, what great taste in books you have!

by Debbie Allen; illustrated by Kadir Nelson

A contemporary retelling of The Twelve Dancing Princesses from Debbie Allen, with energetic illustrations from Kadir Nelson. This “funky fresh adaptation” (Publishers Weekly) is sure to get toes tapping.

by Margaret Hodges; Trina Schart Hyman

Another Caldecott Medal-winning version of a classic tale, this time of bravery, perseverance, and peace. This stunning version retells the segment from Spenser’s The Faerie Queene, in which George, the Red Cross Knight, slays the dreadful dragon that has been terrorizing the countryside for years.

by Mary Ann Hoberman

These short fairy tales are perfect for, “just one more story!” at bedtime. Or when you just need to read a few fun tales together.