Are you feeling agitated? Irritated? Stressed out? Deflated? It’s the perfect time to throw yourself a pity party! Because nothing gets you through doom and gloom faster than balloons and tunes… and maybe some chips and dip. Just answer the following questions to find your perfect Pity Party theme!

What kind of Pity Partier are you?Nothing gets you through doom & gloom faster than balloons & tunes… and maybe some chips & dip. Just answer the following questions to find your perfect Pity Party theme!Superhero Zombie Ladybug Fiesta Not quite sure how you feel? That's okay! Drag out every costume you can find and let your emotions mingle amongst themselves. By the end of the party they'll understand each other much better—definitely better than anyone else will understand your outfit. Learn more about Pity Party by Kathleen Lane here!Slothhhh Paaarttttyyy Feeling down and droopy? Make the most of your moping by draping yourself over a chair, or curling up in a beanbag chair. For your pity party activity, try listening to your favorite sad song while blinking slowly.Learn more about Pity Party by Kathleen Lane here!Inner Demons Feeling like your whole life is a nightmare? Release your inner darkness by covering your room in cobwebs and emitting low creaking sounds, or wandering around the neighborhood wearing a dark cloak and avoiding direct sunlight. Serve with chips and guacamole.Learn more about Pity Party by Kathleen Lane here!Rainy Parade Who doesn't love a parade? Take your pity party to the streets by walking around your neighborhood playing instruments you don't know how to play, or putting on a clown nose and riding around the neighborhood on a tricycle while sobbing.Learn more about Pity Party by Kathleen Lane here!Deep Space Feeling like no one understands you? Like you're an alien creature all alone in the universe? Everyone on planet Earth has felt that way, so even though you are alone, you are definitely not alone. Now would be a good time to work on your relationship—and your dance moves—with your best alien friend: you. And good news, now that both you and you are at this party, you can have double the cake!Learn more about Pity Party by Kathleen Lane here!What's most likely to make you cry?What do you most enjoy at a party? What's on your Pity Party playlist? The most embarrassing thing that can happen at a party is...