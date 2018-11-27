Thoughts I Had While Watching Coyote Peterson

In anticipation of Coyote Peterson’s new book The King of Sting, available now, I decided to check out his YouTube video in which he is stung by a Tarantula Wasp.

In case you didn’t know, Coyote Peterson and his Brave Wilderness channel have become something of a sensation on YouTube, the channel garnering over 13 million subscribers with many of his videos getting upwards of 40 million views. His most popular videos feature him being stung by some of the craziest insects on the planet. His journey through some of the most painful stings in the animal kingdom is brought to life in full-color in the new book, and culminates in the sting of the Executioner wasp, known as the King of Sting.

And so now I, Savannah Kennelly, and I’m about to enter the sting zone with Coyote Peterson as he gets stung by a Tarantula Wasp. And by ‘enter the sting zone’ I mean watch Coyote Peterson enter the sting zone from the comfort of my desk.

First of all: LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THAT THING. It is so big. It is so big, and it looks like an alien, get it AWAY.

OMG. OMG theres a buzzing sound coming from it and it is most distressing. I hope thats a sound effect they added in post. Oh my goodness, I don’t think its a sound effect.

He just said this sting supposedly feels like being hit with a taser, and that it puts you into a state of paralysis. I’m not sure I can handle watching this, you guys. This is a lot.

His hand is literally shaking as he holds the wasp before it stings him. Can someone tell him he doesn’t have to do this? Oh, that bug is so BIG. Its like the size of my thumb!

He has also been bitten by an alligator. Where did they find this guy?

He’s chasing after the Tarantula Hawk and the camera guy is like, “Careful!” Really camera guy?

OH MY GOD HE’S FALLEN INTO A CACTUS HE’S COVERED IN CACTUS SOMEONE HELP THIS MAN.

Coyote looks half as nervous as I feel just watching this video. I am so afraid for him. How is he not dead? I was once stung by a fire ant and I didn’t think I would make it. How on earth is he doing this over, and over, and over again and still standing?

Apparently the Tarantula Wasp is the largest species of wasp in the United States. Please never let one get near me.

OMG. THEY’RE CALLED TARANTULA WASPS BECAUSE THEY EAT TARANTULAS. NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE.

THESE ARE THE MOST HORRIFYING ANIMALS ON THE PLANET. I’M CALLING IT.

He just said “If you guys are ready, I am ready to be stung by the Tarantula Wasp.” What if I’m not ready, Coyote? What then?

Ah, the forceps he’s using are ‘entomology forceps,’ and apparently the cactus he fell into is called ‘cholla cactus.’ So many fun facts.

The cameraman just said “This is the last little break between you and being stung. What’s going through your mind?” DUDE. Dude. Not cool, dude. Not cool.

And now he’s accused Coyote of stalling. These sassy cameramen, I mean really.

Oh, NO. Its happening. *Involuntary shudder*

Coyote is literally screaming and the camera guy is just like, “You alright?” LOL!

He can’t move his arm. Oh, its only getting better.

He’s just grabbed a rock. To grip. Because he’s in so much pain.

Like, in my head I know he lives through this. But does he? I mean, is he alive?

The cameraman was like, “Should I be worried?” and Coyote is like, “Nope, I just can’t move my arm.” Right.

He just said he might cry. HOW HAS HE NOT CRIED YET?! I’M CRYING RIGHT NOW. I WASN’T EVEN STUNG.

Oh, now he’s gonna try to walk it off. Yeah, right. Sure. Walk it off, buddy.

Now he’s telling us to admire it from a safe distance if we wander into one in the wild. Yeah, ok. Sounds like a plan.

In conclusion:

Thank you, Coyote Peterson. I hope you are ok, and have good medical insurance. I think I will enjoy your adventures in book form from now on. Now I have to go take care of this heart palpitation situation I have going on from watching this video.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnExgQ81fhU