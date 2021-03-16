The Losers at the Center of the Galaxy | Book Club Guide!

Life hasn’t been easy for Winston and Louise ever since their father Lenny Volpe, the former quarterback of the (aptly named) Chicago Horribles disappeared. However, despite their grief, the siblings are each determined to trudge on. Louise has her top-secret jellyfish experiments to find a cure for brain injuries, Winston has his tuba, and they certainly don’t need each other… Or do they?

The Losers at the Center of the Galaxy by Mary Winn Heider will have you laughing, crying, cheering, and even singing (you’ll love Kittentown Dynamo)! And themes of environmentalism, loss, and the importance of family will make for fantastic book club discussions.