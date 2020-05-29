The LBYR Lunch Bunch Book Club: The Mysterious Benedict Society (June 11)

The Mysterious Benedict Society

After an amazing and interactive discussion on Where the Mountain Meets the Moon by Grace Lin, it’s time to announce our next Lunch Bunch read!

Our sixth Lunch Bunch pick is the classic LBYR middle-grade favorite, The Mysterious Benedict Society by Trenton Lee Stewart; illustrated by Carson Ellis! The Mysterious Benedict Society is the first book in a gripping series about four gifted children—Reynie, Kate, Sticky, and Constance—who were selected through a sequence of strange tests and quizzes to join Mr. Benedict on his mission to save the world! If your kid has already read this book, don’t worry, there are three others to devour as well. The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey, The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner’s Dilemma, and The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Riddle of Ages.

Bill will be talking about his favorite parts of the story and taking questions from kids and adults alike! Be on the look-out on our Instagram or use the hashtag #LBYRLunchBunch on Twitter and Instagram to share your kids’ questions or reviews! It’ll premiere through YouTube Live at 1pm EST (this’ll be more like the Brunch Bunch if you’re on the West Coast), on June 11th! We hope to see you there!