The LBYR Lunch Bunch Book Club: The Magic Misfits (May 14)

The Magic Misfits

After an amazing, interactive discussion about The Wild Robot by Peter Brown, it’s time to announce our next Lunch Bunch read!

Our fourth Lunch Bunch pick is The Magic Misfits by Neil Patrick Harris! The first of four books (the fourth will be released this coming fall!), The Magic Misfits tells the story of Carter, a runaway and street musician who discovers new friends and magic in group of five other misfits. And don’t worry, there’s no need to re-read it if your kid has already read the book—but how about finding out what Carter and his friends got up to in The Magic Misfits: The Second Story or The Magic Misfits: The Minor Third?

Bill will be talking about his favorite parts of the story and taking questions from kids and adults alike! Be on the lookout on our Instagram or use the hashtag #LBYRLunchBunch on Twitter and Instagram to share your kids’ questions or reviews! It’ll premiere through YouTube Live at 1pm EST (this’ll be more like the Brunch Bunch if you’re on the West Coast), on May 14th! We hope to see you there!