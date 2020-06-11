The LBYR Lunch Bunch Book Club: President of the Whole Fifth Grade (June 25)

President of the Whole Fifth Grade

After a super fun discussion with Bill about The Mysterious Benedict Society by Trenton Lee Stewart, it’s time to announce our next Lunch Bunch read!

Our seventh Lunch Bunch pick is the adorably hilarious, President of the Whole Fifth Grade by Sherri Winston!

President of the Whole Fifth Grade tells the story of Brianna Justice—an average fifth grader with extraordinary dreams for her future. (A cupcake empire? Hello, count me in!) But the first step to making these dreams come true will be to beat new kid, Jasmine Moon, and win the title of fifth grade class president. If your kid has already read this book, don’t worry, there are two more in the series to devour as well: President of the Whole Sixth Grade , and President of the Whole Sixth Grade: Girl Code .

Bill will be talking about his favorite parts of the story and taking questions from kids and adults alike! Be on the look-out on our Instagram or use the hashtag #LBYRLunchBunch on Twitter to share your kids’ questions or reviews! It’ll premiere through YouTube Live at 1pm EST (this’ll be more like the Brunch Bunch if you’re on the West Coast), on June 25th! See you there!