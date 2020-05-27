The Graduation Post

Graduation is an important milestone, whether it is elementary school completion or college commencement. It marks the passage of time and is cause for celebration! Though it is a happy occasion it can be also a little stressful. The graduate is starting a new chapter in their life and sometimes having the unknown future before them can be a little scary! But they are not alone. To remind them of their courage and celebrate their accomplishments, we have some great books to give to the graduate-to-be in your life.

by Jerry Spinelli; illustrated by Jimmy Liao

This wonderful board book asks the timeless question, “What will I be when I grow up?” Even as an adult that question is still relevant. In this exuberant story, a little boy contemplates all the interesting and exciting things he could be when he grows up: everything from a paper plane folder to a puppy dog holder, from a baby sis soother to a snowball smoother. The perfect way to show your graduate that they can be anything they want.

by Patrice Karst, illustrated by Joanne Lew-Vriethoff

This uplifting, inspirational book is perfect for all ages. It puts the concept of “six degrees of separation” into a new context, that urges readers to recognize, respect, and celebrate their infinite, unbreakable bonds with the entire human family. Wherever they may go in life these people will always be with them.

by Ame Dyckman, illustrated by Cori Doerrfeld

When the adorable creature Life literally knocks on the door, one kid discovers that Life is truly what you make it. It’s weird and may not always cooperate, but Life’s beauty becomes apparent when it’s embraced for all of its quirks. This story is filled with tongue-in-cheek idioms that will appeal to readers of all ages and will impart deeper wisdoms about the many milestones and stages of life.

by Pat Zietlow Miller, illustrated by Eliza Wheeler

Saying goodbye to friends and the familiar routines you’re used to, or worrying about making new friends, can seem scary. But sometimes there is no need to be scared! Like the young girl in this book, all your graduate has to do is breathe deeply and look inside themselves for that hidden spark of courage. They too can move forward with confidence, to whatever is next in life.

by Julie Andrews, Emma Walton Hamilton, Christine Davenier

The end of the school year is here, and Very Fairy Princess Gerry is getting ready to graduate! She always loves a celebration, but can’t help but feel a little sad as she empties her cubby, takes down her art projects, and says goodbye to her class pet, Houdini the hamster. She’s also a little nervous about leaving Miss Pym…what if her new teacher doesn’t let Gerry wear her wings and crown? Change can be hard, even for a fairy princess! Thankfully, she realizes that new things can bring their own sparkle.

by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

This beautifully illustrated edition of the “You Will Be Found” lyrics is not just for fans of the musical but for anyone on the edge of a new chapter in life. The inspiring and powerful hit song from Dear Evan Hansen has resonated with fans around the world. Now in perfect gift form, it serves as a reminder to anyone who feels lost or uncertain that, as the song says, you are not alone.