Science Picture Books to Spark Curiosity
Looking for books for your future biologists, engineers, and astrophysicists? After your curious kids are finished researching the day away, tuck them in at night with these picture books about characters (real and fictional) who are changing the world with science and math.
A Computer Called Katherine by Suzanne Slade, illustrated by Veronica Miller Jamison
Pick up the inspiring true story of mathematician Katherine Johnson, an African-American woman who made major contributions to the field of space exploration. Katherine counted and computed her way to NASA, and eventually helped put a man on the moon! Award-winning author Suzanne Slade and artist Veronica Miller Jamison weave a charming and smart story in this sweet illustrated biography.
The Invention Hunters series by Korwin Briggs
We have to give a shout-out to the Invention Hunters on National STEM Day! In Korwin Briggs’ hilarious picture book series, the Invention Hunters are a group of wacky, zany scientists that fly around in a time-traveling museum, learning all about the ways the world works. Learn how electricity and machines work in the first two installments of the series. And be sure to keep an eye out for the next two, where you’ll learn how light and sound work!
Nothing Stopped Sophie by Cheryl Bardoe, illustrated by Barbara McClintock
Can’t get enough biographies about whip-smart women who changed the world? Try Nothing Stopped Sophie, a picture book biography about Sophie Germain, the first woman to win a grand prize from the prestigious Academy of Sciences. Award-winning author Cheryl Bardoe’s inspiring and poetic text is brought to life by acclaimed artist Barbara McClintock’s intricate collage illustrations in this true story about a woman who let nothing stop her.
How Did I Get Here? By Philip Bunting
Read this book to discover the story of YOU! A lot of incredible things had to happen between the beginning of the universe and today in order to make you — which is nothing short of mind-boggling! This clever, funny, and scientific timeline of the journey of human existence is designed to get young readers asking questions, finding answers, and marveling at the many wonders of our world, from the Big Bang, to evolution, to a brand-new baby.
Doll-E 1.0 by Shanda McCloskey
Charlotte’s world is fully charged! With her dog at her side, she’s always tinkering, coding, clicking, and downloading. She’s got a knack for anything technological — especially gadgets that her parents don’t know how to fix! Then, she receives a new toy that is quite a puzzle: a doll! What’s she supposed to do with that? With a little ingenuity and an open mind, everyone can be friends in this endearing picture book for fans of Rosie Revere, Engineer!
Bestselling author Patrick McDonnell tells the story of young Jane Goodall and her special childhood toy chimpanzee named Jubilee in this award-winning picture book! With anecdotes taken directly from Jane Goodall’s autobiography, McDonnell makes this very true story accessible for the very young — and young at heart.