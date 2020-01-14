Science Picture Books to Spark Curiosity

The Invention Hunters series by Korwin Briggs

We have to give a shout-out to the Invention Hunters on National STEM Day! In Korwin Briggs’ hilarious picture book series, the Invention Hunters are a group of wacky, zany scientists that fly around in a time-traveling museum, learning all about the ways the world works. Learn how electricity and machines work in the first two installments of the series. And be sure to keep an eye out for the next two, where you’ll learn how light and sound work!