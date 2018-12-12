Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Rejected LBYR Sequel Titles

Natali Cavanagh, Marketing Assistant

 

Writing good titles is hard. Writing good titles for sequels is even harder, especially when the first book’s title is so iconic.

And for your eyes only, I have some of the top secret rejected sequel titles (wink wink — not at all) for you to read!

Never Once Moor: Sequel to Nevermoor

Just Fury (Until Women Can Read): Sequel to Grace and Fury

The Wizards of Twice: Sequel to The Wizards of Once

The Very Calm Human: Sequel to The Wild Robot

The Mortal Cool Kids: Sequel to The Magic Misfits

The Ocean of Books: The Dream Potion: Sequel to The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell

The King Who is Polite and Nice to Women: Sequel to The Cruel Prince

The Normal Sleeper: Sequel to Strange the Dreamer

Little Line Leaders: Sequel to Little Dreamers